Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of have CNA Financial outperformed the industry in a year. CNA Financial is one of the most versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable the insurer to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. However, exposure to cat loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C insurance business. Further, escalating expenses due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins”

NYSE:CNA opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $37.57 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

