Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to “Strong-Buy”

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

