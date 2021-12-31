Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,168,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

