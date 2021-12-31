Zano Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.57 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Zano has a total market cap of $24.57 million and approximately $466,494.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00004764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.32 or 1.00423253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00290023 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.74 or 0.00426886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00148931 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,000,096 coins and its circulating supply is 10,970,596 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

