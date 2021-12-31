Zel Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00320625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00133509 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00086268 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002437 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

