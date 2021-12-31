Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading 4% Higher

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.55. 9,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 517,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

