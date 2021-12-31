Zeusshield Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,258.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Zeusshield has a market cap of $244,455.54 and $2,258.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

