Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.48.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

