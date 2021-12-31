Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report sales of $28.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $39.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $83.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $175.50 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Zogenix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Zogenix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Zogenix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

ZGNX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 836,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,266. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

