Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.02.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,788. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.45. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $174.66 and a one year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

