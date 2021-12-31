ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,717 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.