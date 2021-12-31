Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $16.18

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $16.57. Zymeworks shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 8,402 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.