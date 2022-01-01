$0.03 EPS Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($16.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($45.70) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AHT opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,309,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $7,141,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 75.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

