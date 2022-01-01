-$0.06 EPS Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, President Ashish Sharma acquired 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Mondor acquired 10,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inseego by 302.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Inseego by 329.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Inseego during the third quarter worth about $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

