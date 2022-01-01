$0.35 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. GoPro reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $43,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,525. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. GoPro has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

