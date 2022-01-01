$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $964.16 million to $1.03 billion. Colfax posted sales of $828.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 472,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,431. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

