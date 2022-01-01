-$1.18 EPS Expected for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($1.09). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($4.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allakos.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allakos by 87.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 20,722 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLK opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Allakos has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.