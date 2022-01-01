10,905 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $206.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.75 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

