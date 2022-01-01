125,377 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $5,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.94. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

