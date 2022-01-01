13,720 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of BROS opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

