15,626 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $3,798,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $42.58 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

