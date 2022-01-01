17,488 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

