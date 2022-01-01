18,606 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,662,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,729 shares of company stock worth $25,730,451. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.