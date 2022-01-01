$189.23 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce sales of $189.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. Semtech reported sales of $164.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $739.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,078. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 135,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

