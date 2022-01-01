$193.56 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce $193.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $765.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $795.12 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

