194 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $234,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,748.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,739.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,760.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.