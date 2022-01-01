1ST Source Bank Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 97,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

KEY stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

