1ST Source Bank Has $324,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 757,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,885,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $387.07 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

