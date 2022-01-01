1ST Source Bank Has $401,000 Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 462,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $191.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.41. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.10.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

