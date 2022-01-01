1ST Source Bank Has $507,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

ECL stock opened at $234.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.48. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

