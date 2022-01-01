1ST Source Bank Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,748.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,739.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,760.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

