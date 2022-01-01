1ST Source Bank Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,799.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

