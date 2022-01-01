1ST Source Bank Purchases 433 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

