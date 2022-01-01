$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 117,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,387. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $925.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

