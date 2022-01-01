$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $26,794,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,640,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859,873. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

