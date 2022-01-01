$2.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.88. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also reported earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $11.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $116.56. 306,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average is $115.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.