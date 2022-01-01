2,133 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Semtech by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,561,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

