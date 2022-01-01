$221.85 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to report sales of $221.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.70 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $490.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $903.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $544,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 30,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 961,200 shares of company stock worth $34,670,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.