230 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

