24,700 Shares in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YEXT opened at $9.92 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

