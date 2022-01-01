340 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $381.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.36 and a 200 day moving average of $358.75. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

