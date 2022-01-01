$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report $36.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $138.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. 653,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

