36,072 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

