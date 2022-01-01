3,900 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 269,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Syneos Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

SYNH opened at $102.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

