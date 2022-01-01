3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 12-Month High at $357.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 355.61 ($4.78), with a volume of 126056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.77).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.70) target price on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.27.
About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)
3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.
