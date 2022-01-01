3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,798,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of 3M by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 45,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,194,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

