4,900 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,129,000 after purchasing an additional 677,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 569,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $75.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

