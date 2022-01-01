$5.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post $5.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $18.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

STLD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 643,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

