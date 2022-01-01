$5.45 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post sales of $5.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 million and the highest is $6.07 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $31.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.59 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $52.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,039. The company has a market capitalization of $434.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.