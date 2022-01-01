$6.89 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.86 billion and the highest is $6.92 billion. PayPal reported sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

